Latest: Reports that dog shot dead in Cork shooting incident

Update 7.15pm: A man in his thirties is still being questioned at Mallow Garda Station following a shooting incident in north County Cork.

Gardai were alerted to a house in Newmarket after shots were fired at about half past two this morning.

No one was injured, but it's reported that a dog was shot dead as part of a dispute.

Update 3pm: Gardaí investigating an incident that occurred in the Newmarket area in the early hours of this morning have arrested a man aged in his 30s.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Mallow Garda Station.

"Gardai wish to thank the media and the public for their assistance in relation to this incident and wish to advise that we are no longer looking for the 131 C registration car," a Garda statement read.

Update 10.48am: Gardaí in Cork have issued a public appeal for help in locating a car involved in an incident overnight.

"Earlier this morning at approximately 2.30am, Gardaí were called to a house in the Newmarket area of Co Cork following reports of a dispute," a Garda statement reads.

"No one was injured and a male in his 30s left the scene in a 131 C registration Black Toyota Corolla Saloon Car.

"Gardaí wish to seek the assistance of the public in locating this car and anyone who has seen it or knows of its movements is asked not to approach and to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450 or any Garda Station."

It is believed the suspect who shot and killed a dog and then fired a number of shots at a car near the village of Newmarket last night.

Earlier:

A search is underway for a man who shot and killed a dog and then fired a number of shots at a car in Co Cork overnight.

The shooting took place near the village of Newmarket.

The suspect, who is thought to be aged in his 30s and in possession of a shotgun, is said to be still at large.

Members of the Garda Regional Support Unit are scouring areas of woodland and conducting house-to-house searches.