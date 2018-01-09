Latest: Northern Ireland will end up under Direct Rule if Sinn Féin don't remove red lines - Foster

Update: 10.40am: The DUP Leader says Northern Ireland will end up under Direct Rule if Sinn Féin don't remove their red lines.

Arlene Foster told Q Radio that differences between both sides remain.

She said: "I think an awful lot has happened in the year, we've had two elections, we've had a very clear mandate in relation to the way forward but unfortunately Sinn Féin have insisted their red line still exists."

DUP Leader Arlene Foster.

Earlier: Karen Bradley's first day as Northern Secretary one year on from collapse of Stormont

It is the first full day for the new Northern Secretary exactly a year to the day since the collapse of Stormont.

Karen Bradley was appointed yesterday after James Brokenshire resigned on health grounds.

In the past 12 months Sinn Féin and the DUP have failed to reach an agreement on power-sharing which fell apart after an energy scandal.

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill says her party is still "up for Government" in the North.

Ms O'Neill insists the Republican party is acting on the mandate from its voters.

She said: "They want government here, they want locally elected assembly, they want local ministers making decisions.

"Sinn Féin are up for that, we want government also but it has to be on the basis of respect of rights and integrity in heart of government.

It is being claimed that Northern Ireland has had a "wasted year".

Today also marks one year since Martin McGuinness' resignation as Deputy First Minister.

Alliance Deputy Leader, Stephen Farry says there needs to be a fresh approach.

He said: "Expect things like an independent chair coming in, someone who can drive the talks forward and also challenge parties when they seem to be dragging their feet or being unreasonable."

- Digital Desk