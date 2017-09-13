Latest: Man due in court in connection with armed robbery in Dublin

Update - 4.21pm: A 29-year-old man is to appear before Dublin District Court this afternoon charged in connection with an armed robbery in Ballymun yesterday morning.

Earlier: A 29-year-old man has been arrested by Gardaí following an armed robbery in Ballymun last night.

The man entered the premises and threatened staff with a suspected firearm and took cash from a till around 7.10pm.

The Centra Convienience shop on Coultry Road, Ballymun, this morning after the robbery. Pic: Collins

Two armed Garda detectives, who were on the premises at the time, confronted the man who fled from the shop on foot.

During a follow-up search a man was arrested a short distance away.

A sum of cash was recovered.

The arrested man was taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

No shots were fired during the incident and there were no reported injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.