Latest: Male cyclist dies following collision in Waterford

Update 1.40pm: A male cyclist has died in Co Waterford this morning.

He was killed when his bike collided with a car in the townland of Kilcop on the Dunmore Road at around 7am.

The man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford.

The road is currently closed for a forensic examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Earlier: Emergency services attending scene of crash in Waterford

Emergency services are attending the scene of a crash which happened at around 7am in Waterford.

Diversions are in place in following the incident.

Motorists are advised that the road between Jaybee's Shop and Bell lake Junction in Co Waterford is closed.