Latest: Locals pay tribute to pensioner found dead in Limerick

Update 11.45am: Locals in the area have been reacting to the news that 78-year-old Rose Hanrahan was found dead in her home yesterday.

Gardaí are treating Ms Hanrahan's death as suspicious, with her home sealed off for forensic examination.

"She's a very quiet woman, she always was," said one neighbour.

"Well-dressed and everything and she was always very quiet. Never had any bother or anything.

"We are shocked at the moment with everything that is after going on."

Another neighbour said that Ms Hanrahan never bothered anyone.

"Living there on her own, she bothered no one," he said.

"Always had a nice smile on her face. It's shocking to think what happened there."

The cottage on New Road, Thomondgate in Limerick where a woman's body was found. Pic: Liam Burke Press 22

Update 7.20am: There is an appeal for witnesses following the death of a pensioner in Limerick yesterday afternoon.

Investigations are underway and Gardaí are treating the case as suspicious.

The body of 78-year-old Rose Hanrahan was discovered in her home in on New Road, Thomandgate in Limerick City at around 1.30pm yesterday.

Gardaí are waiting on the results of a post-mortem which is due to be carried out at University Hospital Limerick, before determining the course of their investigation.

However, they are treating the case as suspicious and are appealing for anyone with information to contact Henry Street Gardaí or any Garda station.