Latest: Let's stop the deadly fueds say Traveller groups after baby hurt in gun attack

Update 1pm: Groups representing Travellers are appealing for feuding families in west Dublin to avail of mediation services.

It is after a baby, his mother and a teenage boy were injured by a shotgun blast in Parslickstown Gardens in Mulhuddart yesterday.

Gardaí are continuing to question a man in his 40s in connection with the incident.

The incident has sparked fears of reprisals in this dispute between families going back 2-3 years.

But the Interim director of the Irish Traveller Movement, Susan Shaw is appealing for calm.

She said: "I can only imagine with a grand-child myself what that must feel like.

"That level of pain leads us all to want to vent that frustration, it is just such a deep level of pain.

"We are clearly saying 'pull back from it.'"

The local Blanchardstown Traveller Support Group has offered its mediation services to try and resolve the dispute.

Susan Shaw says it is the best way to avoid further upset.

She said: "An escalation means more pain, more harm and maybe a worse tragedy than this."

Yesterday: An eight month old baby boy was lucky to escape with his life after he, along with his mum and teenage uncle, were blasted with a shotgun in broad daylight, writes Security Correspondent, Cormac O’Keeffe.

It is thought that up to 30 pellets struck the baby boy's leg, breaking it, during the shooting at Parslickstown Gardens, in Blanchardstown, west Dublin.

His mum, aged 29, who is understood to have been holding her son at her hip, received injuries to her hand.

The boy’s uncle, aged 17, was shot in the stomach.

“There were a number of shots fired, probably two,” said a garda source, “and depending on the grade of the cartridge and number of ball bearings inside, there could be 60-70 pellets in a cartridge.

“They could have gone anywhere, in the child’s head, his heart, an artery, anywhere. Same with him mum and the teenager.”

Arthur Collins, the baby's grandfather and father of the teenage boy, said: "It has gone that far now that they are going to kill children. This has to be the lowest of the low I have ever come across.”

'This feud is only starting,' says grandfather of 8-month-old baby shot along with teenager and woman

Superintendent Carolan has described the situation at the scene as "volatile".

"He (the gunman) could have killed someone here today. My son is fighting for his life. I don't know if he is going to live or die.

"This feud is only starting."