Latest: Firefighters contain overnight blaze at a scenic Cork tourist spot

Update 1pm: An overnight gorse fire at a scenic spot near Gougane Barra, Co Cork has been contained by firefighters this morning.

Update 11am: Fire-fighters have managed to bring a blaze in the Gougane Barra Valley in Cork under control.

This morning Patricia Messinger on C103 spoke with Neil Lucey of the Gougane Barra Hotel who witnessed everything first hand.

Residents in the area were worried as fires raged across the night.

Locals could hear sheep scream as animals try and escape the fires on the mountains overhead.

"It was scary last night.

"You could just hear animals in the valley. Sheep, lambs, in the valley. You could actually hear them screaming."

"We've no idea how much damage has been done."

"There is a fire heading eastwards at the moment so that's being monitored," he said.

Fires are still burning! pic.twitter.com/Rn3ozV1I2d — Gougane Barra Hotel (@gouganebarra) April 24, 2017

Earlier: Firefighters are battling a gorse fire near Gougane Barra in Cork this morning.

Emergency services were called shortly after 1am when a nearby forest fire began to spread.

Over 350 acres of forestry have been burnt.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown, but the recent dry weather is believed to have played a part.

There are concerns that the fire could spread to a forest if wind-direction changes.

Gougane Barra fire continues into the night... pic.twitter.com/EJTIwV12x8 — Gougane Barra Hotel (@gouganebarra) April 23, 2017