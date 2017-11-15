Latest: 'Elaborate' cannabis growhouse found at scene of fatal explosion in Drogheda

Update 2.30pm: Gardaí have discovered an elaborate cannabis cultivation plant in Drogheda at the scene of the fatal explosion last night.

A 28-year-old Lithuanian man was killed in the blast while his wife who is in her early 20s was injured and taken to hospital.

Another man in his 50s has significant injuries to his face, body and legs after the explosion and subsequent fire.

Paraphernalia to distribute drugs was also found at the house at the Cottages in the Beaulie area of Drogheda.

Superintendent Andrew Watters said they're appealing for witnesses to last night's explosion.

"Gardaí searched an industrial unit at the rear of the premises where they discovered a very elaborate cannabis cultivation plant - very professional, very elaborate.

"A number of rooms and up to 200 mature cannabis plants at three different stages. Estimated street value of €150,000."

Update 1.00pm: A suspected cannabis growhouse has been found at the scene of last night's fatal explosion in Drogheda.

One man was killed in the blast and two more are in hospital.

It is thought a boiler was the cause of the explosion. Gardaí were called shortly after midnight.

A 28-year-old man was killed following the explosion and fire at The Cottages in the Beaulie area of Drogheda.

Two others, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s are in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries

All the people involved are believed to be foreign nationals.

After arriving at the scene, putting out the fire and transporting the deceased man and two injured people to hospital - gardaí made another discovery.

A suspected cannabis growhouse was found at the rear of the property.

It is believed hundreds of thousands of euro worth of the drug has been found

Sniffer dogs have arrived on site in the last hour and garda technical teams have been at the property all morning

It remains sealed off and the investigating superintendent is due to brief the media shortly

Earlier: Boiler may have caused Louth explosion that killed man and injured two others

A 28-year-old man has been killed in an explosion at a house in Co Louth.

It happened at The Cottages in the Beaulie area of Drogheda shortly after midnight.

A second man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Early indications suggest it was a back boiler that caused the explosion in a room where the occupants were sitting at the time.

One of the side windows on the house was completely blown out by the blast and a neighbour reported finding bits of the fireplace and coal in his garden.

The emergency services were called to the remote house shortly after midnight when neighbours heard the explosion.

After arriving at the scene fire and emergency services extinguished the fire at the house.

A post mortem is due to be carried out on the dead man today

The scene is still preserved and gardai say they have not established what caused the explosion.

Technical teams will examine the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Gardaí are expected to brief the media at 1pm.