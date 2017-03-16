Latest: Donald Trump says he will visit Ireland 'for sure' during presidency

Update 3.15pm: President Trump confirmed today he will make an official visit to Ireland, writes Fiachra O Cionnaith in Washington

He told the assembled media: “I love Ireland ..I’ll be there for sure.”

To which Taoiseach Mr Kenny swiftly added: “... during the course of his presidency.”

However, the media were asked to leave, with no further questions taken by the US President or the Taoiseach.

Update 1.45pm: Taoiseach Enda Kenny is holding a breakfast meeting with US vice-president Mike Pence at his DC residence this morning before his crunch meeting with US president Donald Trump this afternoon, writes Political Correspondent Fiachra Ó Cionnaith in Washington DC.

Mr Kenny and his wife Fionnuala arrived at just after 8.30am (12.30pm Irish time) before they were greeted by Mr Pence and his wife Karen, with Mrs Kenny joking that the "beautiful sunny day" is "very good for the shamrock".

During separate speeches just after 9.30am (1.30pm Irish time), Mr Pence said the visit of the Irish leader is a "very humbling experience" and revealed that in addition to two gifts he had been given the previous night Mr Kenny had also provided him with a framed 1911 census detailing information about his Irish grandfather who left in 1923 for the US.

Mr Kenny - who incorrectly referred to US president Donald Trump as "Mr Bush" - told Mr Pence that Europe and Ireland will "always be but a friend to the US".

He said he gave Mr Pence the gift of a hurley with his name in Irish on it, joking that Mr Pence said on receiving it that while the US army may have the best weapons he has been given the best tool to defend himself.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny holds breakfast meeting with Mr Pence at his residency. #iestaff pic.twitter.com/X5Ly76OUKl — Fiachra Ó Cionnaith (@Ocionnaith) March 16, 2017

Earlier: Enda Kenny has held a breakfast meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence ahead of his first face-to-face encounter with Donald Trump.

The Taoiseach joined Mr Pence at his Washington residence for early-morning talks.

He will travel to the White House later today for a bilateral meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office.

Mr Kenny will then be guest at Speaker Paul Ryan's traditional St Patrick's lunch on Capitol Hill before returning to the White House for his annual presentation of a bowl of shamrock to the president.

The Taoiseach has pledged to raise with Mr Trump the case for legal recognition for the 50,000 Irish who live in the US without permission - the "undocumented".

Karen & I welcomed Taoiseach Kenny & Mrs. Kenny to our home for an Irish breakfast. Snow needs to melt before trying my new hurley. pic.twitter.com/Sr4uWT2yHL — Vice President Pence (@VP) March 16, 2017

Mr Kenny is also the first leader of one of the 27 EU states that will remain in the union post-Brexit to meet Mr Trump.

The president has been a vocal critic of the EU, having praised the UK's decision to leave, and the prospects of securing a bilateral transatlantic trade deal between Europe and the US appear to have receded under the new administration.

The Taoiseach has said Europe needs to do more to convince the US leader of the worth of the EU project.

The encounter also has the potential to be an awkward one, given that, during the election campaign, Mr Kenny accused Mr Trump of using "racist and dangerous" language.

Yesterday, former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, a friend of Mr Trump, called on the Taoiseach to apologise to the president.

Mr Kenny rejected his remarks, insisting he was answerable to the Irish people, not Mr Farage.

The Fine Gael leader was keen to differentiate that his comments referred to Mr Trump's language, not his personality.

Last night, Mr Pence and Mr Kenny were guests of honour at a gala Irish- American dinner in Washington.

The Vice President delivered an emotional speech at the event, recalling his Co Sligo-born grandfather with fondness and claiming all his achievements in life were owed to his Irish heritage.

He also reaffirmed the "enduring commitment" of the United States to the peace process in Ireland.