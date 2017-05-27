LATEST: Dart services resume but passengers warned delays remain

UPDATE 2.30pm: Irish Rail says its Dart services are back up and running after flooding has forced cancellations earlier.

However the train company says some delays remain.

A number of rain warnings are in place across the country this afternoon.

Drivers are being urged to take additional care on the roads as many are expected to be greasy following recent warm weather.

EarlierIrish Rail says flooding has forced the cancellation of Dart services between Dun Laoghaire and Bray.

Limited services are available between Pearse and Dun Laoghaire stations, while Connolly-Rosslare services are operating with delay.

Dublin Bus is accepting train tickets for those affected.

Earlier:

After two days of sunshine, Met Éireann has issued severe weather weather warnings for today.

There is heavy rain and thunder forecast for many areas, which is expected to make driving conditions extremely dangerous. The rain is due to clear for most by this evening. Top temperatures of 20C are expected.

There is a status yellow rainfall warning in place for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan until 3pm today, with up to 30mm of rain expected, while a similar warning is in place for Donegal until 6pm.

The RSA says roads are most slippery when the weather breaks after a long dry spell. Greasy surfaces will increase stopping distances and risk of skids.

AA Roadwatch's Roisin Nestor said: "Our advcie is to slow down and give plenty distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front."

Tonight and tomorrow will be mostly dry, though there will be outbreaks of rain pushing into the south and southeast later in the day.

The outlook for Monday and Tuesday is for mainly dry weather during the day, with isolated showers. Wednesday looks like being a brighter day.