Latest: Anti-bin charge campaigners warn 'this could be just like the row over water'

Update 9.57am: The row over waste could be same as the one over water, according to anti-bin charge campaigners.

Left wing parties are warning there will be a backlash if the Government allows high fees for domestic rubbish collection.

We are set to get a waste watchdog to examine prices and could get a full time regulator for the sector.

But Independents 4 Change TD Clare Daly says that may not be enough to satisfy the public.

"People take to the streets when their standard of living is going to be threatened or undermined, or when they face price-hikes that they can't afford.

"I've got letters from people who have already got letters informing them of price-hikes that they can't afford," she said.

Earlier: There has been a deal between Fianna Fáil and the Government to avoid a Dáil defeat on bin charges.

It is after two hours of Dáil debate last night on Fianna Fáil's demand to set up a regulator for the waste industry.

It is now agreed to accept the Government's counter motion, which instead asks the Competition Authority to look into the matter.

Minister Denis Naughten says whatever happens, the country must wake up to the fact that it can't keep sending waste to landfill.

"We live in an era where fake news can often inform public debate as much as reality and hard facts.

"There is an onus on all of us who are serious about how we deal with waste to ensure that the public debate is founded on hard facts and reality," he said.