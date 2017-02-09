Largest ever St Patrick's Day celebrations organised for 2017

Tourism Ireland will unveil plans today for it's largest ever global St Patrick's Day celebrations.

Iconic landmarks and buildings around the world will go green for the eighth year in a row - and there will be some new additions.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland says we are going greener than ever: "We're delighted that we are going to see over 250 global icons go green around the world making it the biggest one yet.

"It has been a great success over the last number of years,

"Patrick's Day is a really important day in the Tourism calender.

"It's a great national holiday for Ireland but it is also a time where people are thinking about taking their summer holidays so it is a great time to be out in the media, a lovely positive time for Ireland."