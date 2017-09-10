Labour think-in hears party must start looking to next election

A Labour TD has said the party is preparing for a general election.

Labour holds only seven seats in the Dail at the moment, while recent polls show support for the party lies between 5-6%.

In his opening address at today’s party think-in, which is being held in Kildare, Leader Brendan Howlin said electoral strategies and opportunities would be discussed.

Deputy Alan Kelly says Labour will go in to the next election with a different approach.

"It will be a different preparation for us ... I think we are going to have to concentrate on certain constituencies to try and win them back ... I think the electorate are reingaging with the party..."

 
