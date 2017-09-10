Labour think-in hears party must start looking to next election

A Labour TD has said the party is preparing for a general election.

Labour holds only seven seats in the Dail at the moment, while recent polls show support for the party lies between 5-6%.

In his opening address at today’s party think-in, which is being held in Kildare, Leader Brendan Howlin said electoral strategies and opportunities would be discussed.

We want to be at the heart of social progress and people's progress for the next 40 years - @BrendanHowlin #OurFuture pic.twitter.com/a5jzmtWocV — The Labour Party (@labour) September 10, 2017

Deputy Alan Kelly says Labour will go in to the next election with a different approach.

"It will be a different preparation for us ... I think we are going to have to concentrate on certain constituencies to try and win them back ... I think the electorate are reingaging with the party..."