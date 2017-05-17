Katherine Zappone says Government will be 'judged' in relation to Tuam

This Government will be judged on its reaction to the discovery of remains at the former mother and baby home in Tuam, according to the Children's Minister.

Katherine Zappone brought a memo to Cabinet yesterday in which she said they will be seeking international advice on identifying the remains.

An inter-departmental group looking at the issue is due to meet for the first time this Friday.

Minister Katherine Zappone says she hopes they will be able to report on what to do next in a matter of weeks.

"I really do think that in five years time, or even in ten years time, this Government will be judged in terms of how Tuam and the survivors in relation to Tuam is dealt with.

"So I have a deep sense of urgency.

"I'm hoping that that group will report within a couple of weeks to let us know who it is that we should get in order to get the expertise, and then maybe before the rise of the summer I'll have some proposals to bring to Cabinet," she said.