Joy for lifelong friends who won €379,410 EuroMillions prize

Today two lifelong friends fulfilled a shared dream of collecting a life-changing prize together at the National Lottery offices in Dublin.

The lucky winners, who wish to keep their identities private, won the EuroMillions Match 5 + Lucky Star prize of €379,410 on Friday December 30 2016.

They purchased their winning Quick Pick selection ticket at Tesco Metro in Terenure, Dublin 6 on the day of the draw.

One of the winning men outlined how their long-lasting friendship and traditions finally brought their dreams to reality.

“Everybody wants to win the Lottery. You rarely ever believe that it could happen to you,” he quipped.

“For many years, we have met religiously in the pub every weekend to watch the football matches on TV and we would always club a few bob together to do the EuroMillions draw for the following Friday night. With the busy Christmas period, I forgot to check all of our tickets so I went into a shop to have them scanned before last weekend,” he said.

“Our first ticket won €30 and I thought, fantastic! That’ll buy us a few pints. When scanned, the second ticket told me to contact National Lottery offices so I thought we might have won a little bit more. I just couldn’t believe it when I was told on the phone that we’d nearly won €400,000.”

He added, “I waited as usual to meet him in the pub at the weekend. When we sat down with two pints, I told him that we had won a few quid on the National Lottery over the past few weeks. I showed him the winning €30 ticket and he was delighted but I stopped him in his tracks to say that there was more good news.

“I then slipped him a folded up piece of paper with ‘€379,410’ written on it. It was a lovely moment. We just sat there, grinning like Cheshire cats as we both came to terms with our massive win.”