Japanese tech firm Ricoh announces 110 jobs for Dublin

Japanese tech firm Ricoh is to more than double its Irish workforce with a new Dublin headquarters.

Up to 110 people are to be taken on in Swords over the next three years, bringing its staff base here to 190.

Recruitment will be in the areas of technical engineering, software solutions, business development and operations management.

Ricoh Ireland says it wants to double its revenue to €32m with the expansion.

At the opening of Ricoh's new Irish headquarters in Airside Business Park, Swords, Co. Dublin are (L to R) Gary Hopwood, General Manager, Ricoh Ireland; Minister for Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor; and Phil Keoghan, CEO, Ricoh UK and Ireland.

