Jackpot alert: Two tickets share €12m Lotto prize

There were two winners of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €12,344,808.

Each ticket will scoop €6,172,404.

Lotto Results: Saturday, May 06, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 6
    • 11
    • 13
    • 17
    • 35
    • 22



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 3
    • 13
    • 16
    • 25
    • 26
    • 23



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €12,344,809

    There were two winners of the Lotto Jackpot

    • 3
    • 7
    • 17
    • 21
    • 22
    • 28
    • 2



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize

    • 5
    • 10
    • 17
    • 30
    • 32
    • 45
    • 15



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 6
    • 19
    • 23
    • 25
    • 32
    • 34
    • 9



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 7
    • 17
    • 21
    • 22
    • 28
    • 2



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 10
    • 17
    • 30
    • 32
    • 45
    • 15



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 19
    • 23
    • 25
    • 32
    • 34
    • 9



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 11
    • 15
    • 21
    • 24
    • 27
    • 36
    • 28



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 20
    • 21
    • 22
    • 24
    • 32
    • 2



The numbers drawn were 3, 7, 17, 21, 22 and 28. The bonus number was 2.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 5, 10, 17, 30, 32 and 45. The bonus number was 15.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 6, 19, 23, 25, 32 and 34. The bonus number was 9.
