Jackpot alert: Two tickets share €12m Lotto prize
There were two winners of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €12,344,808.
Each ticket will scoop €6,172,404.
Lotto Results: Saturday, May 06, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 6
- 11
- 13
- 17
- 35
- 22
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 3
- 13
- 16
- 25
- 26
- 23
Lotto Results - Jackpot €12,344,809
There were two winners of the Lotto Jackpot
- 3
- 7
- 17
- 21
- 22
- 28
- 2
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize
- 5
- 10
- 17
- 30
- 32
- 45
- 15
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 6
- 19
- 23
- 25
- 32
- 34
- 9
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 11
- 15
- 21
- 24
- 27
- 36
- 28
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 24
- 32
- 2
