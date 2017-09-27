IT lecturers to hold demonstrations to demand funding increase in Budget
27/09/2017 - 07:18:07Back to Budget 2018 Ireland Home
Lecturers are holding demonstrations today at Institutes of Technology nationwide to demand a major funding increase in the Budget.
The Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) is proposing a 1% levy on the corporate tax rate, ring fenced for third-level education.
The TUI says student numbers at Institutes have risen by a third since 2008, while the number of lecturers is down by nearly 10%.
John MacGabhann, the TUI General Secretary, says many lecturers are stuck in low-paid, part-time positions.
[This puts] each and every one of those lecturers in a position where they have to consider alternative employment outside of the academic sector, outside of the Institutes," he said.
"They simply have to because they can't make ends meet."
Join the conversation - comment here