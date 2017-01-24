Irish winner scoops €88,587,275 EuroMillions Jackpot

One lucky Irish winner has scooped the EuroMillions Jackpot prize tonight.

The winning amount for matching 5 numbers and 2 Lucky Stars is €88,587,275.

The winning numbers are 1, 5, 7, 17 and 23. The Lucky Stars are 3 and 8.

No information is available yet about where the ticket was bought.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus Jackpot.

The numbers are 17, 36, 37, 43 and 46.