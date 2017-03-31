Irish Rail and Dublin Bus warn of 'extensive disruption' to services due to picketing

Update 7.15am: Dublin Bus say they will also be affected by picketing today.

Irish Rail has said picketing means no services can be guaranteed on Dublin Commuter trains.

All DARTs are cancelled except the 7am Malahide to Bray service.

There are also cancellations on many Intercity rail routes and Dublin Bus routes around the capital.

Irish Rail has said anyone who has bought a rail ticket and is unable to travel will be refunded if they so wish.

Dublin Bus has told users to check their website and Twitter account for the most up-to-date information on the situation.

Earlier: Irish Rail is warning there is going to be extensive disruption to its services today as a result of the Bus Éireann dispute.

Picketing by its staff means it cannot guarantee any services across DART and Dublin Commuter trains.

There are also cancellations expected on Intercity routes.

Irish Rail has promised to update their Twitter account with the latest information on their services.

Rail workers are demonstrating solidarity with their Bus Éireann colleagues whose all-out strike over cuts has entered its eight day.

Yesterday Transport Minister Shane Ross was dubbed "the invisible minister" by Sinn Féin, over his handling of the dispute.