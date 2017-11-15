Irish patients not getting access to new medicines quickly enough says IPHA

The pharmaceutical industry claims that Irish patients are not getting access to new medicines quickly enough.

The Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association says Ireland has the worst record in Europe when it comes to adopting new drugs.

The IPHA is discussing the issue at its annual conference today in Dublin.

Phillip Hannon from the IPHA says the method for deciding which drugs will be funded through by the HSE is too slow.

He said: "It is the processes that we have in terms of the reimbursement periods, the processs are wrong and I think need to be looked at.

"The minister himself said on the record in the Dail that the reimbursement system is broken."