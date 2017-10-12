Irish M&S customers paying up to 39% more than UK counterparts for the same product

Irish people doing their Christmas food shop in Marks & Spencer are set to pay up to 39% more than their UK counterparts.

The British retailer is hiking up the prices on groceries like turkeys, mince pies and trifles in Irish shops.

A spokeswoman for the company has suggested that the higher cost of doing business in Ireland is behind the price difference.

“We work hard to ensure we offer our customers in Ireland great quality products that are competitively priced,” she said to The Irish Times.

“Like any business, we have to take into consideration a number of factors specific to the Irish market when setting our prices, such as higher employment, rental and operational costs.”