Irish mother and five-year-old son die in Dubai

An Irish woman and her son have died in Dubai.

It is understood the five-year-old boy fell from a balcony while the mum died tragically a short time later.

The woman was collecting her daughter at school when she witnessed her son dangling from the eighth floor balcony, according to Gulf News.

She rushed to the apartment but was too late to save the boy.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

The mother and son are believed to have dual Irish-Iranian citizenship.