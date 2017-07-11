Irish man in critical condition after fall from construction site in Australia

An Irish man is in a critical condition after a fall from a construction site in in Surfer's Paradise near Brisbane, Australia.

According to Sky News Australia, the man who is in his 30s fell 20 metres from scaffolding.

The incident happened just after 7am on Monday and the man is said to have "multiple fractures to both legs and multiple fractures to the ribs".

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is ready to provide assistance if requested.