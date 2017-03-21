Irish Flag to fly at half mast at Leinster House in tribute to Martin McGuinness

The Irish Flag will fly at half mast at Leinster House in a bid to pay respect to Martin McGuinness this week.

He passed away earlier today at the age of 66.

For over a decade the former IRA Commander held a power sharing office with the heads of Unionism, before standing down in January, collapsing the power-sharing Government at Stormont.

The Reverend David Latimer was one of the few people to have regular contact with Mr McGuinness throughout his short illness.

He says he truly reflected on his own life - even in the final days.