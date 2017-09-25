Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2017 has been revealed

Birdhill in County Tipperary is Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2017.

It has beaten 870 towns and villages throughout the country that entered this year's SuperValu National TidyTowns competition.

It also claimed the award of Ireland’s Tidiest Village.

Other winners included Clonakilty in Co. Cork which was named Ireland's Tidiest Small Town.

Westport in Mayo got the nod for the Tidiest Large Town, while Ennis in County Clare was again declared Ireland's Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

Minister for Regional Development Michael Ring said: "This is a fantastic achievement for Birdhill; a really worthy winner. Three other Tipperary villages have won this award, but it is the first time for Birdhill."

SuperValu Managing Director Martin Kelleher also paid tribute to the winners and all the communities who entered the competition.

"The committee volunteers are the true heroes of a competition that will celebrate a remarkable 60 years next year," said Mr Kelleher.