Ireland's media funding laws need to adapt for digital age: Naughten

Ireland's media funding laws need to be adapted for the digital age, according to the chair of the Oireachtas Communications Committee.

Fine Gael TD Hildegard Naughten's comments come following a conference at which stakeholders proposed a number of ideas to address funding issues for public service broadcasters.

Ms Naughten says the licence fee is one area that will be examined but suggested a wider review is necessary in light of the digital age.

"At the moment we have the televison licence but not everyone is accessing news via television, getting their information via television. They are on their devices, be it lap tops, iPads, their phones.

"The digital world is growing and we need to adapt and we need to adapt our laws and legislation to meet that."