Ireland's largest volunteer fair takes place in Dublin Castle today

The Irish Aid Volunteer Fair takes place in Dublin Castle today.

The fair is free and open to all between 11am and 5pm with over 35 volunteer agencies attending.

Comhlámh is an independent support organisation for volunteers - director Mark Cumming says today's fair is a fantastic way to learn about the volunteer opportunities that are available.

He said: "We have under one roof here in Dublin Castle, over 35 volunteering organisations that are recruiting people for development projects in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

"Today is an opportunity to find out about what these organisations are up to but also to find out about options to get involved in international volunteering."

Organisations including Concern, VSO, and Goal will be exhibiting at the fair and Minister of State for Diaspora and International Development, Ciarán Cannon T.D. will also speak at the event.