Ireland-New York Festival 'a huge deal for Limerick city'

Final preparations are being made for the inaugural Ireland-New York (INY) Festival, which is being hosted in Limerick.

It runs from this Thursday to October 15.

Glen Hansard, Damien Dempsey and Gerry Leonard, David Bowie's former musical director, are among the performers taking part.

Bernie Sanders' wife and campaign director Jane O'Meara Sanders is one of the guest speakers.

University of Limerick Professor Eoin Devereux says it is a big deal for Limerick.

"It is bringing together so many strands of musicians, of writers, of political commentators, of educators. There's so many aspects to it." he said.

"I think it's a huge deal for Limerick city and beyond. It is also, I think, a project that is going to grow legs over the next number of years."

