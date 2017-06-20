Ireland is a top priority for EU Commission in Brexit talks: Hogan

EU Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan has said the EU Commission fully understands the threat to Ireland's economy from Brexit.

"I have never seen such unanimity about anything around the Commission table as I see on Ireland in terms of trying to understand the difficulties Ireland are put in through no fault of their own by their big neighbour.

Mr Hogan was commenting after Brexit talks formally began yesterday, and the UK's Minister for Brexit David Davis said Ireland was discussed more than any matter.

Trade between the republic and the UK is worth 1.2 billion euro per week and there are serious concerns a hard-brexit will hamper this.