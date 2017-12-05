Ireland has highest rate of mobile phone ownership in EU

Three million people in Ireland now own a smartphone and check it around 57 times a day.

Ireland has the highest rate of mobile phone ownership in the EU at 90% compared to the average of 88%.

The survey by Deloitte also showed that 44% of us admit to checking our phones during the night.

Richie Howard from Deloitte said being so reliant on our phones can lead to some bad habits:

"85% of people are admitting that they use their mobile phones when walking and one third admit to using it when crossing the street," he said.

"It will be an integral part of our lives going forward and how that evolves over the next ten years will be really interesting."