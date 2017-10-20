Ireland braces for Storm Brian with fears Cork City may experience flooding this evening

Update 10.21am: With heavy rainfall expected throughout the afternoon Cork City Council has advised motorists to exercise caution with a minor risk of flooding in the Morrisons Island, South Terrace and Wandesford Quay areas of the city from 5.30pm-7.30pm due to high tides.

The council has said the situation will continue to be monitored but said they believe main impact of any tidal flooding will only be on traffic.

Met Eireann have also warned that the heavy rain this afternoon could also cause localised flooding elsewhere.

Earlier: Ireland braces for Storm Brian with yellow and orange warnings in place today and tomorrow

A Status Yellow Rainfall warning affecting all Atlantic coastal counties from Donegal to Waterford comes into effect from 9am as the country's braces itself for Storm Brian.

The worst of the storm is due to reach our shores early tomorrow morning, when a Status Orange Wind Warning will be in place for western and southern coastal counties.

#StormBrian will begin to build Friday eve from circa 4pm Be prepared & stay safe Will keep you updated with the latest @IrelandAMTV3 pic.twitter.com/hkHtJDNCrs — Deric Ó hArtagáinTV3 (@deric_hartigan) October 20, 2017

Winds are forecast to gust up to 130 kilometres per hour, with a risk of flooding along coasts.

Good morning all, Rachael here. A lot of dry weather with some brightness today. Windy later. Have a great Friday https://t.co/wZifAdqSzT pic.twitter.com/Ms0gv4nOhD — Met Office (@metoffice) October 20, 2017

The second named storm of the season, caused by a "weather bomb" of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean, Storm Brian's arrival comes as 50,000 customers remain without power due to Storm Ophelia.

#CORK Ballyderown/Ballyduff Rd (R667) closed in Kilworth due to flooding/ Local diversions in place. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 20, 2017

Climate Action Minister Denis Naughten said that southern counties are worst affected.

"The ESB staff in other parts of the country, when they get their own customers connected, are also being deployed to the other parts of the country, to Cork, to Waterford, to Wexford, to try and get people back as quickly as possible,

"The unknown in relation to this is the new storm that's coming in."

Yesterday, UK Met Office Spokesman Grahame Madge said "dramatic waves" could also pose a threat to life as Storm Brian moves in on Saturday, and warned against anyone tempted to pose for "storm selfies" along the coast.