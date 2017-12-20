Investigation underway as man found dead in Cork

An investigation is underway in Cork after a man in his 40s was found dead.

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man who was found at the foot of a stairwell in a Co Cork apartment building yesterday.

It is believed that other residents found the man in his late 40s, before alerting local gardaí in Cobh around 5pm.

A member of the Garda crime scene investigation unit at a house in Harbour Hill, Cobh. Picture: David Keane

He was pronounced a short time later and the local coroner was notified.

The scene at the building on Harbour Hill was sealed off by gardaí and the arrival of Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster was being awaited for a preliminary examination of the body at the scene.

Gardai said the results of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.

The man has been informally identified. He is believed to have been living at the building on Harbour Hill.