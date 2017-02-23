Index shows drop in the number of patients waiting for hospital beds
There has been a drop in the number of people on trolleys at hospitals across the country.
According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 381 patients in need of a bed, down from 516 yesterday.
University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 29 people on trolleys and overflow areas of wards.
University Hospital Galway is next on 27.
