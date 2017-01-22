IFA welcome extra support for farmers, fishermen and local communities

The Irish Farmers' Association has welcomed an announcement of extra support for farmers, fishermen & local communities around the country.

The Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar says 500 additional places are being added to the Rural Social Scheme which brings money into rural and coastal communities.

The IFA's rural affairs spokesman Joe Brady says it's the first increase since 2006: "We met with Minister Varadker before the budget and stressed how important this scheme was to rural ireland.

"Thankfully they took our view on board and allocated extra spaces.

"We looked to get it increased to up to 4,000 extra spaces, we are up to 3,100 now with an increase of 500 so we will be working towards that."