Ibrahim Halawa is set to appear on this Friday’s Late Late Show.

This is the Dubliners first ‘big interview’ since he was released from the Egyptian prison, where he spent the last four years.

The student was just 17 when he was detained and jailed in Cairo in 2013 over Muslim Brotherhood protests.

He was released last month after being acquitted of all charges.

The 21-year-old announced the news on Facebook, encouraging everyone to “stay tuned to listen to [his] story”.

This week's Late Late will also feature a pre-recorded interview with Conor McGregor.

The full Late Late Show line-up has yet to be confirmed.