Irishman Ibrahim Halawa has been acquitted on all charges according to reports from Cairo.

The 21-year-old from Firhouse in Dublin has been in an Egyptian jail for four years.

Dublin South West TD and Independent Minister Katherine Zappone has said he will return home to Ireland.

Minister Zappone, who is Ibrahim’s local TD, has also confirmed that she has asked Government colleagues to ensure that every support is put in place to help Ibrahim re-start his life following his ordeal.

Speaking following the acquittal Minister Zappone said: “My thoughts, prayers and solidarity are with Ibrahim and his family, his dedicated legal team and everyone who I worked and campaigned with to bring us to this moment.

"It is important that all who campaigned over the past four-years continue to co-operate to ensure Ibrahim’s return is arranged as soon as possible.

"I remain in close contact with Ibrahim’s sister Somaia, his lawyers and Government colleagues to ensure that Ibrahim’s needs are immediately assessed and any supports required put in place.

"Assessing his health, psychological and social needs must be the priority and supports offered.

"The Halawa family, in particular sisters Somaia and Fatima, are among the most inspiring people I have campaigned side by side with. At vigils, demonstrations and meetings within Government Buildings, their patience, persistence and resilience has been an inspiration, as is their love for their brother.

"Lawyers Katie O’Byrne, Caoilfhionn Gallagher of Doughty Street Chambers as well as Darragh Mackin of KRW Law provided invaluable support and information throughout the ordeal and their persistence has also been crucial in keeping the campaign in the public eye.

"It is important also to acknowledge the dedication and work of the Department of Foreign Affairs on what has been one of the most difficult consular cases in years.

"As an Independent Minister and Dublin South West TD I am committed to see this case through to its conclusion, Ibrahim’s homecoming. I will work with the family, lawyers and politicians from all sides including those who travelled to Cairo as part of the Oireachtas delegation.”