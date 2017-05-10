'I feel insecure when you talk to other guys like that' - Jury hears texts sent by murder accused to ex-girlfriend

Some texts exchanged following the break-up of a Dublin man and an ex-girlfriend he is accused of murdering have been read out at his trial.

Eric Locke of St John’s Park East in Clondalkin denies murdering Sonia Blount in room 346 of the Plaza Hotel in Tallaght in February 2014.

The first text read out today was sent from Eric Locke to Sonia Blount on Jan 11, 2014 as they prepared to go to a gig in Dublin.

In the early hours of the following morning, the 35-year-old text her to say he felt awful for what he said during the night.

It read: “I feel insecure when you talk to other guys like that. You never tell me you care, you never open up to me”.

He repeatedly apologises, says he was “hammered” and begs for her forgiveness and one final chance.

Two days later, he text her to say he’s in a hotel room with a rope.

“I’m doing this now. I just want peace,” it reads.

Over the next few days, Sonia Blount begged him to just forget about her and leave her alone.

Sonia Blount

It is the prosecution’s case that he later assumed a false identity online to lure her to a hotel room in Tallaght the day after Valentine’s Day 2014.

Mr Locke admits strangling her to death, but denies murder by claiming he did not mean to kill her.