Hunt continues this morning as latest victim of Hutch Kinahan feud named as Derek Hutch
The hunt is continuing this morning for the gunman behind the latest fatal shooting in Dublin.
The 27 year old man who was shot dead as he sat in a car at the Bridgeview Halting site in Ronanstown yesterday afternoon has been named as Derek Hutch, who was also known as Derek Coakley.
He was shot a number of times and the scene remains sealed off for a continuing forensic examination today.
A second scene was sealed off at Crag Avenue where a burned out car was found shortly after the incident.
It’s believed to be the latest killing carried out as part of the Hutch-Kinahan feud.
RTE Derek Hutch was known to the Gardai and had previous convictions for robbery and other offences.
A nephew of Gerard Hutch he carried his uncle Eddie Hutch’s coffin afer he became the fourth victim of the ongoing feud between the two gangs.
