Hundreds gather in Dundalk for Yosuke Sasaki's candle-lit vigil

Hundreds of people gathered in Dundalk last night for a candle-lit vigil to remember to a Japanese man stabbed to death last week.

24-year-old Yosuke Sasaki was killed in an attack on Wednesday, which injured another two men at three separate locations in the town.

Gardaí are still trying to establish a motive after an 18-year-old Egyptian man was charged with murder.

Speaking at last night's vigil, Fine Gael councillor and chairperson of the Dundalk Municipal District, John McGahon said the community there will stand with the community in Japan.

He said: "We hope that the gathering in this Irish town is a source of comfort and a source of light to Yosuke's family and the community who are grieving in their own town in Japan."