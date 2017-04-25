HSE must stop 'brain drain' from Irish health system, says FF

Fianna Fáil's health spokesperson is calling on Minister Harris to find ways of keeping doctors and nurses in the Irish health service.

Billy Kelleher says there is a "brain drain" of young medical professionals who are training here in Ireland and then choosing to work overseas.

He says it is simply unforgivable to let that happen when one in 10 acute hospital beds were not in operation last year because of staff shortages.

"What we need if for the HSE to immediately accept that they have a staffing crisis and put in place a proper plan to immediately recruit and retain people," he said.

"Otherwise we're going to have this continual brain-drain of high-quality professionals, both doctors and nurses - and that will just undermine the capacity of the health system to deliver healthcare, particularly in the area of high dependency beds, intensive care unit beds and critical care beds."