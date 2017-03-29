HSE and Tusla published review into foster care of another vulnerable young woman

The HSE and Tusla have published a review into the foster care of another vulnerable young woman.

'Mary' who has an intellectual disability, was left in a foster home where children had previously been removed after allegations of abuse.

She also continued to be minded in the home, after the carers were removed from an official list of approved foster parents.

Neither state agencies say where or when Mary was cared for, but stress the point of the review is to learn how to improve their services.

The report is part of a new joint working protocol between Tusla and the HSE to ensure a smoother transition when transferring young people into adult services.