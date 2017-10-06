Hospital trolley numbers creep towards 500

More than 470 people are on awaiting beds at hospitals across the country.

According to the INMO, Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded with 38 people in need of a bed.

South Tipperary General Hospital is next with 37 people on trolleys and overflow areas of wards ahead of University Hospital Limerick on 32.

Overall, there are 273 patients on trolleys and 106 people in overflow wards.