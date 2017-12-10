Homeless protest concert to take place outside Dáil this week

A homeless protest concert is being organised on the streets outside the Dáil this week.

Glen Hansard and Frances Black are among the musicians joining the 'My Name Is' campaign on Tuesday to raise awareness about the crisis.

Anthony Flynn from Dublin's Inner City Helping Homeless says they are setting up a stage at Molesworth Street and will be there from noon.

He said: "We're going to be there all day, we've Glen Hansard, Frances Black, Emma Kirwan, we've a number of artists, performers and speakers like myself and Peter McVerry there on the day.

"We'll be there from 12 o'clock until six o'clock.

"We're asking the public to come out, families that are in emergency accommodation, people that are in work that are on their lunch break to come along and join us on the street."