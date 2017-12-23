Homeless charity Focus sees 7% rise in people availing of their services
23/12/2017 - 10:40:25Back to Homelessness Ireland Home
A leading homeless charity has seen a 7% rise in people looking to avail of their services.
Focus Ireland has helped over 14,500 people in 2017 as the homeless crisis deepens.
Sr. Stan the founder of Focus Ireland has thanked everyone in her Christmas message for their help over the last 12 months.
Homelessness is at crisis point with over 8,800 people without a home.
Join the conversation - comment here