HIQA warns some care providers to up efforts to protect vulnerable people

Some nursing homes, residential centres and foster care services are being warned they need to step up efforts to protect vulnerable people.

HIQA has released a review of the regulation of health and social care in Ireland which raises concerns for a number of areas.

They include a claim that some services are still not taking the issue of Garda vetting seriously enough.

Director of Regulation at HIQA Mary Dunnion says it is an important tool for safeguarding people: "Look it's an indicator that this person has been Garda-vetted and that they are a proper employee of an organisation to look after vulnerable people.

"It is not the only determinant, but it is one of them and it is in law, so it is very disappointing that we have seen employers, not doing this."