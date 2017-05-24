'Highest number' of rough sleepers recorded in Dublin

The highest number of rough sleepers was recorded in Dublin last night according to Inner City Helping Homeless.

Three Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) teams found that 173 people were sleeping rough.

They said that 133 were male, 38 were female, and 2 were children.

ICHH have said that they have seen an increase in those presenting as rough sleepers over the last few months, in particular an 18% increase in a six week period.

Speaking today on the figure, ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn stated: "This is a concerning and worrying increase, the number of those sleeping rough is consistently on the increase month on month.

"The figure is disappointing to say the least. A consolidated effort from all agencies is now required and a full review of how service is implemented is warranted immediately. We now have children presenting on the streets with parents because of the lack of resources.

"Only last night a family with two young children had to sleep on an office floor because the DRHE could not provide a hotel. Bed closures in Wolfe Tone Quay have not helped he situation. The situation is out of control and requires an immediate reformation of the homeless summit.

"Enough money is being spent to provide service that is clearly not hitting the ground. The Minister needs a full revaluations of the situation and he needs it now," he said.