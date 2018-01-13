Here is how much rain fell during the recent warning as Bandon deals with floods

Update 4.24pm: Met Eireann have revealed the rainfall stats during the most recent yellow rainfall warning.

More than 50 millimetres of rain fell between 9am yesterday and 9am this morning in parts of Cork and Kerry.

Gardai say restrictions remain in Bandon, Co. Cork, where the town's main bridge is closed to all traffic from North Main Street, but Baxters bridge is open to traffic.

Other parts of the South and West of the country had between 10mm and 25mm.

Meanwhile, Dublin only recorded 0.1 millimetre - due to the protective 'shadowing effect' from the Wicklow Mountains.

14.40pm: No access into Bandon as roads flood around Cork

There is no traffic access into or through Bandon due to the risk of floods, writes Cillian Sherlock.

Gardaí in Bandon say water pumps are active in the town.

They believe water levels in the river peaked about an hour ago.

Hickey's Corner is understood to be most affected.

The bypass on the south side of the town is still open.

The town's closure may last for up to three hours, gardaí say.

Following heavy rain over the last week the people of #Bandon fear #flooding again. Thankfully, with the commencement of flood remediation works and fast action this morning by the Gardai, local authority and Bandon Fire Service the pumps are holding it at bay 🤞🏼🤞🏼#nomorerain pic.twitter.com/RbpvCiG8uj — Barry O Donovan (@BOD80) January 13, 2018

Elsewhere, the R5930 Skibbereen road is now passable. Townlands on this road include Garranes South and Dromdaleague.

Bandon today. Pic: Dan Linehan.

Earlier: Roads flooded in Cork, Council warning of further heavy rain

Cork County Council has announced that a number of roads are flooded and further closures may be expected due to heavy rainfall.

Cork County Council's Severe Weather Assessment Team has assessed that due to heavy rainfall, the Park Road in Mallow will remain closed all day.

The Mill Road / R593 in Skibbereen are flooded and closed and are likely to remain closed all day.

Lee Fields are also flooding. However, Carrigrohane Road is not affected..

24 hour rainfall from 9am Friday to 9am this morning.

Over 50mm was recorded in parts of Cork & Kerry.

Dublin only received 0.1mm. This is due to the shadowing effect from the Wicklow Mts when there is a southerly wind direction. pic.twitter.com/LDlJESs0gt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 13, 2018

Bridge Steet is being monitored and depending on water levels may have to be closed at lunchtime today.

Similarly, the bridge in Fermoy is being monitored and, if neccessary, will be closed in the early evening today.

The flood levels in Bandon are expected to peak this afternoon.

Road R-593-93 is impassable due to FLOOD. Townlands on this road are: Gortnaclohy, Lurriga, Coolnagarrane, Maulbrack, Bunalunn. Details emailed. #RoadAlert https://t.co/9VI78gSoJL — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) January 13, 2018

The situation is being monitored by the Council and crews are on standby.

The Cork County County Emergency phone line is open at 021-4800048.