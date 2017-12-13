Here are tonight’s lotto results…

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €4m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 13, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 8
    • 13
    • 17
    • 26
    • 32
    • 34
    • 15



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 24
    • 27
    • 34
    • 37
    • 39
    • 4



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,842,644

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 22,000 players won prizes.

    • 31
    • 38
    • 39
    • 40
    • 42
    • 47
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 27
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 12
    • 16
    • 17
    • 30
    • 36
    • 34



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 31
    • 38
    • 39
    • 40
    • 42
    • 47
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 4
    • 27
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 12
    • 16
    • 17
    • 30
    • 36
    • 34



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 6
    • 7
    • 15
    • 16
    • 23
    • 36
    • 29



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 9
    • 12
    • 24
    • 27
    • 34
    • 35
    • 2



The numbers drawn were 31, 38, 39, 40, 42 and 47. The bonus number was 43.

Saturday's jackpot is heading for €4.5m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 2, 4, 27, 31, 37 and 42. The bonus number was 7.

There was also no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 1, 12, 16, 17, 30 and 36. The bonus number was 34.
