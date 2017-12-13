Here are tonight’s lotto results…
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €4m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 8
- 13
- 17
- 26
- 32
- 34
- 15
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 24
- 27
- 34
- 37
- 39
- 4
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,842,644
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 22,000 players won prizes.
- 31
- 38
- 39
- 40
- 42
- 47
- 43
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 2
- 4
- 27
- 31
- 37
- 42
- 7
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 12
- 16
- 17
- 30
- 36
- 34
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 6
- 7
- 15
- 16
- 23
- 36
- 29
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 9
- 12
- 24
- 27
- 34
- 35
- 2
The numbers drawn were 31, 38, 39, 40, 42 and 47. The bonus number was 43.
Saturday's jackpot is heading for €4.5m.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 2, 4, 27, 31, 37 and 42. The bonus number was 7.
There was also no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 1, 12, 16, 17, 30 and 36. The bonus number was 34.KEYWORDS: lotto
