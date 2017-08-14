Helpline for Leaving Cert students to provide guidance with results

An annual exam helpline will be up and running from Wednesday as over 70,000 students will receive their Leaving Cert results.

The freephone helpline is set up by the National Parents Council Post Primary.

It will open for a total of six days, three days the week of the results and a further three days the following week, after the release of CAO round one offers.

Communications Director, Ross Mac Mahon has said it will allow an interactive opportunity for students to ask questions about their results.

"The benefits of the helpline are that it gives students an interactive opportunity to communicate with skilled guidance counsellors," he said.

"It can provide gudiance in terms of career options and understanding where the points are, prompting the students to where they need to go for the relevant information."